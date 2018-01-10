More From Preschool Preview

The Preschool Preview was held at the High School on December 9th. The three hour event was an opportunity for parents of very young children to begin planning for the first step into formalized education. I spoke with several representing local preschools, asking what kind of questions parents had. Kim Cummings from Hope Preschool shared some of the priorities including social skills
she continues with other options are important to parents
A spokesperson from St Philips Pre School had a similar view
Preschools are also expanding options, such as Kids Kare Preschool at Harbor School who offers year round classes.