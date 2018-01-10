New Site Manager For LeDuc

The Dakota County Historical Society has announced that Christina Johnson is the new Site Supervisor at the LeDuc Historic Estate. Johnson will begin transitioning into her new role throughout the month of January. “Christina has a proven track record with DCHS and with her transition to the LeDuc Estate in Hastings, we believe she will continue to shine in her new role,” said DCHS Board President Robert Damon in press release issued on Tuesday. Johnson was hired by DCHS in April 2017 to be Site Supervisor at the DCHS Sibley Historic Site in Mendota, Minn. Caaroding to DCHS Executive Director Matt Carter, Christina is already working hard to enhance the tours and programs offered at the LeDuc Estate in preparation for the 2018 tour season. Johnson is completing a Master of Science Degree in Architecture with a focus on Heritage Conservation and Preservation at the University of Minnesota. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Anthropology from the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. The LeDuc Estate is currently open for special events and private rentals.