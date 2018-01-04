«

Olaf Tourney Rewind, Simley Friday

Featured

January 4, 2018

Head Coach Padrick Judd of the Hastings Raiders Girls Basketball Team joined KDWA Sports on Thursday, to look back at their Saint Olaf Holiday Tournament, and to preview their game LIVE on KDWA, Friday at home, against rival Simley!

Click here for audio

   
   

