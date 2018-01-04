Head Coach Padrick Judd of the Hastings Raiders Girls Basketball Team joined KDWA Sports on Thursday, to look back at their Saint Olaf Holiday Tournament, and to preview their game LIVE on KDWA, Friday at home, against rival Simley!
Head Coach Padrick Judd of the Hastings Raiders Girls Basketball Team joined KDWA Sports on Thursday, to look back at their Saint Olaf Holiday Tournament, and to preview their game LIVE on KDWA, Friday at home, against rival Simley!
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/01/olaf-tourney-rewind-simley-friday/