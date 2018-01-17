One Ways Could Change

The city will hold an open house at City Hall in the Community room this Thursday, from 4-6 pm. Property owners abuttting the Ramsey and Tyler Street segments of this summer’s Mill and Overlay program are invited to provide feedback on the concept of reverting these two streets back to two way traffic for the entire distance between 3rd and 10th Streets. Should that be approved, a minimal cost and construction impact would be experienced. Parking options would remain the same. Feedback from the meeting will be brought to the Operations committee in the next few weeks to formulate final recommendations.