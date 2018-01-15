«

Park AAA Winners, New Volleyball Coach

January 15, 2018

More of our area Minnesota State High School League “AAA” Award Winners highlight Monday’s Park Wolfpack Update, with Activities Director Phil Kuemmel, as we talk awards, and the hiring of a new Volleyball Coach.

