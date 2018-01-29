Playoff Run Begins Tuesday At HHS

After a calm Monday at Hastings High School, Winter Sports will kick in to overdrive again on Tuesday, with plenty of Hockey, Basketball, Skiing and more! KDWA’s Nick Tuckner take a trip through Tuesday’s Raider Varsity schedule!
