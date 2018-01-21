SCHOOL CLOSINGS

Hastings Public and Parochial Schools, Prescott Public and Parochial Schools are closed on Monday, January 22nd due to the impending weather. Please call any family, friends, neighbors that have children in either School District.

Prepare For Snow Impact

With Schools closed this Monday, January 22nd, in Hastings and also in Prescott, a snow emergency can’t be far behind. The last snow event brought mixed and sometime confusing communications for the NIXLE system that is conveyed by phone to subscribers. The ordinance, says the City, is the message that has priority. The snow ordinance states that snowfall exceeding 2 inches automatically enacts a snow emergency in Hastings. Vehicles must be removed from city streets until they have been plowed curb to curb. This can happen at any time, so be sure to plan ahead.

