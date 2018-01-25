Prescott Police Lawsuit to Proceed

The attorneys representing 2 former Prescott Police officers fired in August of 2017 have reported that their phone conference with attorneys representing the City of Prescott, The Prescott Police Commisssion and Interim Police Chief Robert Funk has determined a direction for the lawsuit to proceed with a request by Judge James Duvall to file such record with the clerk of court by March 1st. Both sides are then to file motions by April 1st with a reply expected by April 17. The city will be represented by Freddie L Morris and Jerilyn Jacobs. Officers Bryan Massman and Ryan Most contend that they were separated from employment without just cause following the death of Chief Gary Krutke. There has been no disclosure as to the compensation requested in the suit.