Prescott Welcomes DMC

City leaders and members of the business community of Prescott turned out on January 26th to officially welcome the newest addition to the industrial park just across the highway from the Prescott High School. Diversified Manufacturing Corporation held their open house, cutting the ceremonial ribbon with giant scissors just outside the 150,000 square foot facility. The production facility, laboratory, suite of 30 offices and in-house child care facility occupy 15 acres in the Eagle Ridge Business Park. Mayor Dave Hovel acknowledged the foresight of previous city leaders that helped to make it possible.
A proclamation from Governor Scott Walker commended the decision for the company, once located in Newport, Minnesota, to make the move to Prescott. Ram Motilall, President of DMC, acknowledged the attractive support authorized by the State of Wisconsin, and also by the city of Prescott, to secure the building site, just east of UNFI, who led the way in 2015. Motilall also told KDWA that plans for the future are already underway.
He is also grateful for the reception DMC has received from the city of Prescott
The business will receive up to 520,000 in state tax credits over the next 3 years, depending on the number of jobs created and also the level of capital investment over that period.