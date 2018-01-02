A renewal of the service agreement with the Rural Fire Association was placed on the consent agenda for the first meeting of 2018 for the Hastings City Council, scheduled for January 2. Hastings has an agreement with the RFA, consisting of the Townships of Vermillion, Marshan, Denmark, Ravenna, and Nininger, to provide fire and ambulance services. The terms of the agreement indicate that the RFA will pay the City of Hastings 1 Million 530 thousand dollars over the next three years.
Rural Fire Department Service
