Teachers Seek Contract Agreement

The spokesperson for Education Minnesota Hastings , Jesse Nagel Holm provided some perspective in the continuing negotiations in nearly 300 certified teachers currently working in District 200. An appearance at the January 17th School Board Meeting was intended to draw attention to the 201 days since the last contract expired with no replacement agreements yet determined. I asked Holm, a teacher at the Hastings Middle School, what was the current status of the negotiations
Negotiations are needed every two years, according to Holm. She also agreed that progress is being made
More on the status of the Teacher Contract negotiations in our next newscast.