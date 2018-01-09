Terrys Hardware Closes Rosemount Store

As heard on KDWA Monday morning, the owners of Terry’s Hardware in Rosemount and in Hastings will be making some changes in the New Year. Owner Carrissa Terry shared the news.
The business, located on Robert Trail, has served the community for 39 years and Terry says the Hastings Store will continue. The importance of retaining their level of customer service led to their decision for the Rosemount location.
Terry stresses that although a February closure is planned, they will continue their history of being a good community partner.
Customers can contact them for more information by calling 651-423-3455.