Truck Pursuit On Vermillion

On Friday afternoon, January 5th, traffic across the Hastings bridge was disrupted as a late model black Pickup was witnessed being pursued by several agencies as it crossed from Washington County heading into Hastings. According to several sources that saw the procession, the truck was seen going through the intersection at Hwy 61 and Hwy 10 just north of the city at a high speed,traveling south with several squads from Ramsey county, Dakota County and Hastings Police following the truck which continued over the bridge and down Vermillion until it reached the 10th street intersection at Todd Field, where it turned left , again disregarding traffic signals, and continued east. Two community contributors shared what they saw with KDWA, each noting the vehicle in question was traveling well in excess of the posted 35 mph limit as it passed other cars winding its way south towards Red Wing. No statement was available from enforcement at the time of this broadcast,on those involved, the reason for the pursuit, or the outcome of the participants.