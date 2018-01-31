Vehicle Theft Begins Pursuit

More information has been released on the arrest by Hastings Police of a Burnsville man, 23 year old Aziz Holmes. According to Chief Schaffer, a motor vehicle theft in progress was reported at 4:30 am on January 28th at the Hastings WalMart. The vehicle, a passenger truck, was locked but contained a spare set of keys and a handgun inside. Officers located the truck , driven by Holmes, as it traveled east on Hwy 55, running a red light at the Vermillion Street intersection then heading north on Hwy 61 towards St. Paul. As the event continued north into Cottage Grove, Newport toward St. Paul, several squads from those communities pursued the truck, with multiple attempts being performed to deflate the suspect’s tires. Officers from the Minnesota State Patrol, Cottage Grove and St. Paul Police were ultimately successful in bringing the truck to a stop near a turn at Warner Road, over 18 miles from the inception of the incident. Aziz has been charged with felony fleeing of a peace officer and motor vehicle theft.