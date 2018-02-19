Early in the morning of February 19th, Hastings fire crews battled a barn fire in Denmark Township, in the 13000 block of 90th St. South. Upon arrival, a wooden barn, approximately 30? X 60?, was fully involved in fire with the roof and second level already collapsed. Strong winds out of the north and northeast blew embers from the fire, igniting another small building. Firefighters were able to contain the second fire to the wall and attic area of the small building. According to a press release by Hastings Fire Chief Mike Schutt, a small tractor and a pickup truck were also part of the loss. A second pickup and utility vehicle sustained damage from the heat. One firefighter sustained minor injuries, and no animals were injured or killed. Dollar loss is approximately $100,000. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. The Cottage Grove and Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Departments assisted the Hastings Fire Department on scene.
(Photo submitted by Hastings Fire Department)