Bigham Looks Toward Session Goals

Just moments after candidate Karla Bigham became Senator Elect Bigham, she told KDWA how she planned to bring her message to the Senate.
Now that the election is over, we asked Senator Elect Bigham how the vacancy caused by her win will affect the Washington County Board of Commissioners
The 2018 Legislative session gets underway on February 20th,with the swearing in of Bigham and also District 23B Representative Jeremy Munson, a Republican from near Mankato, who retained the GOP seat in that election.
(photo provided by Bigham election team)