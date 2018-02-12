BREAKING NEWS- Senate District 54 unofficial results call Democratic Labor Party Karla Bigham winning with a 50.72% vote total of 7344 over Republican candidate Denny McNamara who received 47.07% and a vote total of 6815. Libertarian candidate Emily Melligen received 2.16% of the vote receiving 313 votes. Tune in Tuesday for our exclusive comments from Senator elect Karla Bigham and challenger McNamara on what is next for each of them.
Bigham Over McNamara
