Caturia Smidt Groundbreaking

On Tuesday morning, February 6th the ceremonial groundbreaking took place inside with gold shovels and hardhats that spread black dirt on the polished wood floor, the site of the former KC Hall in south Hastings for the Caturia Smidt Starkson Funeral Home and Crematory. Nearly 60 community members gathered for the event which highlighted the continuation of the 70 year history for this family based business as was acknowledged by longtime owners Bob Caturia and Steve Smidt. They shared their excitement on the evolution of the service based business into the next generation of providers. Kristy Barse, from the Hastings Area Chamber, welcomed the reinvestment of the business and praised the redevelopment that will be a good first impression for those entering the city from the south.
Keystone Design is the architect for the new building which will be 11,500 square feet 2 level structure that will include a 200 seating area for services as well as a community room that will seat 140 people. That room also contains a prep room but will not be a full kitchen, per city code That room can also be used by members of the community for other events. The onsite creamatory will be the first for the community and nearly 100 parking stalls will be available on site. Words were also said on the history of the KC Hall that recognized the legacy and family memories in Hastings, including the years of booyas held there. The construction is expected to take approximately 9-10 months with transfer to the new building in the Fall. A blessing, prayer and song concluded the service led by Gordon Gathright.