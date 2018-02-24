«

Collins Addresses School Security

February 24, 2018

Woodbury Police reported that threats involving East Ridge High School were received on social media resulting in an investigation to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Later in the week additional messages were found, also involving the Washington County school. The FBI became involved in the investigation and public safety officials have used forensics to identify those responsible. Both juvenilles face criminal charges. On Monday’s rebroadcast of the Tim Collins show he addressed the situation in that area school

Click here for audio


More on school safety and emergency preparedness as Superintendent Collins also answered a question called in by a listener on his stance on having individuals with guns to protect those in our schools, including teachers.

Click here for audio

Click here for audio

    
Click here for audio


   

