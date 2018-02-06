Several citizens from the community and two Hastings Police officers received commendations during the February 5th Hastings City Council meeting. Included in the presentations made by HPD Deputy Chief Dave Wilske were Police officers Craig Nowlan and Dan Tollefson and Hastings citizens Addie Buck, Sydney Radke, Jesse Clark, Thomas Groh, Jesse Russel, Levi Chapman and Joseph Merten. They are pictured here with the council and their commemorative awards.
Council Presents Awards
Several citizens from the community and two Hastings Police officers received commendations during the February 5th Hastings City Council meeting. Included in the presentations made by HPD Deputy Chief Dave Wilske were Police officers Craig Nowlan and Dan Tollefson and Hastings citizens Addie Buck, Sydney Radke, Jesse Clark, Thomas Groh, Jesse Russel, Levi Chapman and Joseph Merten. They are pictured here with the council and their commemorative awards.
