Hastings Students Perform

Musical performances took place this past weekend at the Minnesota Music Educators annual conference with several students from District 200 invited to take part. The Hastings Middle School 8th Grade band, under the director of Kathy Warren were honored to be selected to perform on Friday. Vocalists were also represented according to director Luke Warren who accompanied 9th and 10th grade Honor Choir and All State Choir Students. Ellie Gullicks, Eva Storkamp, Grace Anderson, Grace Reilly, Makenzie Clemons, Blake Zak, Nate Schindler, Sam Nutter and Jack Raway represented Hastings High School for the honors choir and they were joined by All State Singers Leah Steding, Sam Poncelet, Derek Rupe , Sam Kelly and William Patton. The conference took place at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Photo provided by Luke Warren features the All State Singers