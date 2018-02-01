Helping HFS Helps Hastings

As Sunday approaches, Executive Director of Hastings Family Service, Chris Koop, shares her game plan for a good natured competition that will be taking place in this community. She explains how it can benefit local families
Koop says, donations from your event can be brought in on Monday or Tuesday with the winning team determined based on a one point for one dollar or pound of food. Stay tuned for the outcome of this FoodRaising project.
Hastings Family Service hopes the community will also help them with a constant need just by recycling your brown paper shopping bags. Executive Director Chris Koop .
Hastings family service is located at 301 2nd Street East and will accept brown paper bags during regular store hours Monday through Saturday.