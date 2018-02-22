Hudson Transfer Delay Extends

More delays in the transfer of the former Hudson Sprayer building to Confluence developers with the announcement made at the February 20th Hastings City Council meeting of a discovery of a small piece of property located in the alley between 1st and 2nd streets that had not been vacated, necessary to provide clear title to the purchasers. A projected November transfer turned into a new year’s delay in January which caused HEDRA to make another loan payment on the 3 million dollar property that has been the source of environmental, historical and governmental hiccups during the past 3 years. Delays on several elements have added to the time, resources and cost incurred by the city to prepare the riverside building to be signed over to the developers who will now wait until a March 19th Public Hearing to remove the last hurdle. No information from the Developers on what the delay will do to the timeline that had been projected to get underway in the fall.