Intersection Crash Saturday

February 24, 2018

A crash in the blocked lanes at the intersection of highways 61 and 55 on Saturday afternoon. Emergency responders cleared the vehicles and kept traffic from debris caused by the incident. No report yet on injuries or number of persons involved.
   

