Jurgens Calls For Dayton To Pay

A statement released on February 27th acknowledges that State Representative Tony Jurgens supports a bill that would utilize executive branch funding to pay for MNLARS fix
Jurgens said a recent KMSP-TV investigative report found the Dayton administration knew for at least three years that MNLARS was not ready for launch, yet officials did it anyway. This decision has led to processing delays of hundreds of thousands of title and registration applications, and countless, unnecessary headaches for deputy registrars, so Jurgens believes the Governor?s Office should be held accountable. We’ll have more legislative topics every Wednesday during the session, on Community In depth. Only on KDWA.