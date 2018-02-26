Local Athletes Supported With Leap

Members of the Hastings Police department, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Department and Hastings Sharks athletes and coaches took the South Metro Polar Plunge on Saturday to benefit Special Olympics. Chief Bryan Schafer, Deputy Chief Dave Wilske and his son Jack, joined Commander Schowalter, and Investigators Hedrick and Young to leap into the icy waters. In Addition to the band of brothers in Blue, several members of the Hastings Sharks athletic teams donned their iconic blue finned shirts and took the plunge after raising pledges from family and friends to sponsor their jump. We have placed the courageous photos of the effort on the KDWA Facebook page.