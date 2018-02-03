Meier Changes Plea In Vehicle Death

A hearing that took place on February 1st in Aitkin County, involved a 2016 case of hit and run charged against a 45 year old Hastings man, Steven L. Meier. According to court records, Meier was accused of striking a 10 year old girl as he drove his vehicle towing a boat on a trailer along a northern Minnesota highway near Lake Mille Lacs. Meier and another Hastings resident, Deborah Chandler, were traveling in two separate vehicles along Hwy 18 when Meier struck the girl who was standing along the side of the road. Chandler, who was following behind Meier’s vehicle saw the body but did not stop.
The pair was questioned at the campsite where they were staying and officers noticed damage to the trailer fender and was able to obtain DNA samples that matched the girl, still on the trailer. Both Meier and Chandler were arrested when they returned home to Hastings. Meier faced 2 counts of criminal vehicular homicide for which he originally pleaded not guilty. He changed his plea last week, and will be sentenced in Aitkin County District Court on March 23rd. There is no information on charges for Deborah Chandler.