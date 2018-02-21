Neighborhood Infrastructure Part 2

The Hastings City Council took up the issue of the scope and project features for the 2018 Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvement Plan, in the neighborhood generally bounded by 6th Street on the north side, Spring Street on the east side, Highway 55 on the south side, and Pine Street to the west, as an agenda item during the City Council meeting of February 20th. A presentation by City Engineer Ryan Stemksi indicated that the scope included upgrading infrastructure, such as water and sewer pipes to the property lines and brining road elements up to date with ADA curbing and sidewalks and intersection elements.
A section of 8th Street, from Forest to Maple currently has no sidewalks, and the Planning Commission, City staff, and local residents recommended that no sidewalks be installed. Council member Lisa Leifeld offered an amendment to approve the project with the addition of a sidewalk on 8th Street. Council member Trevor Lund initially seconded the motion, then withdrew his second upon further discussion. Council member Tina Folch then seconded the amendment, and a roll call vote of 2 ayes, and 5 nays, defeated the amendment. The main motion vote was 6 ayes, and 1 nay, with Council member Leifeld voting against. The project is estimated to cost $2.9 Million, with $1 Million provided by General Obligation Bonds and the balance by water and sewer funds, and assessments.