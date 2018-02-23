New Look For Library

An open house took place February 22nd at the Pleasant Hill library, with a chance for the public to see artist renditions of what the building will look like following a complete remodeling of the 20 plus year old structure scheduled to get underway this fall. The Director of the Dakota county library system, Margaret Stone joined several staff members and a representative from the Kodet architect firm to explain to the public the grand vision for this total remodel that will result in the branch closing this fall and reopening in the spring with a complete revision of the dated building.Preliminary visual designs showed guests structure plans with the specific schematic design to be completed later this summer. Links will soon be placed on the Dakota County Library webpage to further inform patrons about an alternate site for basic library services, a decision, says Stone, that has yet to be finalized. Between 2,000 and 4,000 square feet will be needed to provide that resource with a team considering several sites that could fit the bill.