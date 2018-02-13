Prescott Police Add Officers

At the Prescott City Council Meeting on Monday Night, two new police officers were sworn in taking their oath of office in front of the council and many family members in the audience. One male and one female officer took the oath to protect and defend. The new officers are currently completing field training with other officers in the department. A request was made for an interview with the officers which was declined by Interim Police Chief Rob Funk. This Friday, February 16th, is the deadline for applications to be made for the position of Prescott Police chief. The Prescott council voted Monday to approve a $7,000 fee for a complete assessment of the Prescott Police department that will include city personnel including the Mayor, city administrator, police commission and each member of the police department.