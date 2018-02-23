Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand shared with KDWA that the City of Prescott will be busy with street snow removal efforts over the weekend.
View the City of Prescott website for complete info on snow emergencies in town. www.prescottwi.org
Prescott City Administrator Jayne Brand shared with KDWA that the City of Prescott will be busy with street snow removal efforts over the weekend.
View the City of Prescott website for complete info on snow emergencies in town. www.prescottwi.org
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/02/prescott-snow-emergency/