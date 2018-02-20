«

Senator Bigham Begins Session

Featured

February 20, 2018

The first day of the 2018 legislative session began with the innauguration of District 54 Senator Karla Bigham, who was elected just over a week ago. Standing on the Senate floor, the ceremony was witnessed by many of Bigham’s family including father Daniel who gave his view of his daughter’s tenacity and ability to get things done.

Then it was time for the oath of office

In addition to family, her campaign manager, former Hastings City Council member Dana Elling Schultz shared her view on this special accomplishment.

We’ll have more from our visit to the Minnesota State Capitol on this first day of the 2018 Legislative session coming up in our next newscast.

