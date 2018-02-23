Feburary 23- A Snow Emergency has been declared in the City Of Hastings. Cars must be removed from city streets until they have been plowed curb to curb. Vehicles not moved are subject to ticketing and towing. Municipal parking lots may be used to get vehicles off city streets.
Snow Emergency In Effect
