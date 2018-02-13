«

Students Pack For World Children

Featured

February 13, 2018

Over 270 volunteers descended upon Vermillion recently to participate in a Feed My Starving Children ‘mobilePack’ event, a large-scale effort to pack thousands of fortified rice ‘manna pack’ meals shipped worldwide to feed hungry children. St. John the Baptist Catholic School hosted the event as a way to build community and to provide a potentially transforming service opportunity to its students, families, parishioners, and neighbors. The group packed 54,000 meals in 3, 2-hour shifts, enough to feed 150 children for an entire year. FMSC Development Officer Ann Hill congratulated the Vermillion volunteers, heavily made up of elementary-age children. According to Hill, events involving children sometimes results in lower production results, but not in Vermillion. She said the children were task-oriented and held their concentration on the important job to be done.

(Photo submitted by Julie Strommen)

