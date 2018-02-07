Wildlife Snarls Morning Commute

A single vehicle accident on Wednesday morning involving a deer stopped traffic at about 7:30 AM in the northbound lanes of Highway 61 at County Road 46. Reports indicate that an unknown vehicle struck the deer and left the scene. A MNDOT snowplow was at the scene to prevent traffic from traveling in the left lane of 61 as the scene was cleared, causing a significant backup of northbound traffic. There were no human injuries reported. KDWA News thanks listener Barb for the news tip. If you see news happening, contact KDWA by email at news@KDWA.com, or by calling 651-437-1460.