Assessment Public Hearing Complete

At the regular meeting of the Hastings City Council on Monday Night, City administrator Melanie Mesko Lee provided an overview
of the Neighborhood Infrastructure project, phase 2, filling in for city engineer Ryan Stempski, who along with non-essential staff, were directed to go home due to the weather. Mesko Lee presented the overview of the figures that began with a nearly 3 million dollar project cost. Of that total, about 20% or nearly 550,000 will be funded by property owners in the project area.
City ordinance states that the rate for improvements can be no more than 90% of the benefit rate for non-collector streets. The benefit rate is assessed at $121 per linear foot. The Operations committee, however, recommended to set that value lower, at $84.85 per foot for frontage streets and at 15.15 per foot for alleyways. This is the same recommendation made for last year’s Phase 1 of the project.
Payments will begin to be accepted on October 1 of this year for those assessments. Partial payment will be accepted. Any outstanding balance owed after November 30th of this year, will be added to the amount owed to the Dakota County PropertyTax department with a 10 year payoff of monies owed beginning in Spring of 2019. Those property owners who can pay in full before November 30th will have no fees assessed for adding to the tax roles, and no interest will acrue. Interest on the assessments is expected to be between 3 and 5%. A slide show of the figures and terms for the presentation can be found on the KDWA Facebook Page.