CARDINALS FLY BACK TO STATE!

The Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team is headed back to Madison, and the State Tournament, for a second consecutive year, after knocking off Wisconsin Dells (24-2) 86-76, in a thrilling Sectional Championship Game, Saturday afternoon, in Menomonie. The Cardinals (24-2) will play in the State Tournament at the Kohl Center on Thursday afternoon in the Semifinals, with the opponent to be known after the first ever State Tournament Seeding. Stay tuned to KDWA for more on the Seed, and opponent for Thursday’s Semifinal game. For now, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a recap from Saturday’s win.