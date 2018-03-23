«

Print this Post

City On Met Council SAC Decision

Categories:

Featured

March 23, 2018

March 23, 2018

In the wake of the Metropolitan Council decision to revamp the formula used to calculate the Sewer Access Charge in the Metro Area, KDWA asked Hastings City Administrator Melanie Mesko-Lee about the City’s response to the changes. City Administrator Lee stated that the changes came after careful deliberation from a cross section, which included local government and business representatives. The calculation simplification offers a level of transparency, which is intended to reduce confusion. She added that we all have an obligation to have appropriate and sustainable practices in place, which protect our long-term infrastructure needs that benefit communities, businesses, and residents. Details of the adjustment to the SAC charges are available to read at KDWA.com.

Click here for audio

   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/03/city-on-met-council-sac-decision/

Leave a Reply