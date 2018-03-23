Breaking News Friday- Washington County Attorney Pete Orput announced Friday,March 23rd, that his office had issued a complaint and arrest warrant for Tyler James Giebner, 18, of Cottage Grove. Giebner is charged with Terroristic Threats, a felony. Reading from the criminal complaint , Orput states that Cottage Grove police were dispatched on March 21, 2018, to a residence on a threat complaint. Officers report that they spoke to Tyler Giebner who admitted that he had made threats following an argument with friends at which time he had said he would get a semi-automatic rifle and bring it to Park High School and shoot numerous people. The report continues that Giebner also repeated the threat to a social worker who interviewed him during an intake appointment at Regions Hospital, where officers took him to be evaluated. The report continued that Giebner didn’t have enough money to purchase the gun , but planned to once he received a check from his job. Giebner also admitted to having intense anger management issues. County Attorney Orput noted that the current climate of school shooting has resulted in an overpowering law enforcement response which he deemed both appropriate and necessary. No court date has yet be set for Giebner who could receive 5 years in jail if convicted.
Cottage Grove Teen Charged In Gun Threat
