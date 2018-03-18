Folch Receives DFL Endorsement

A vote on Saturday by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor party provided a unanimous endorsement of Hastings native Tina Folch for the Minnesota House of Representatives for District 54B. Folch currently serves as a Hastings City Council member and looks forward to November when she expects to face incumbent first-term Republican Rep. Tony Jurgens . Folch provided a statement saying that it’s time to bring true representation back to the people of District 54B noting that the Republicans have held this seat for more than 30 years, it is time for a fresh voice of the people at the capitol. She wants to be that representative. The candidate has developed a list of four key priorities for her time in the legislature which includes Investing in roads and infrastructure; Ensuring affordable higher education and opportunities for business to find skilled workers; Providing affordable quality medical coverage and Promoting clean energy jobs and slowing down climate change. Her campaign information can be found at www.TinaFolch.com.