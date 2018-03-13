Monday Police Action

A community contributor provided the on location photo of a police action taking place over the noon hour on Monday , March 12th in Jaycee park. Several HPD squads surrounded a person or persons associated with a vehicle parked in the lot just west of the boat launch. More details will be provided as they are available. Police action as well in Cottage Grove on Monday morning when a Code Red was sent to neighbors in an early morning incident that took place on Jody Lane South. A suspect inside a home had made verbal threats and brandished a handgun in what was described as a domestic dispute. Washington county SWAT team responded and the situation was mitigated with no injuries. The suspect is now being sought by authorities.The alert said to shelter in place, and was lifted at mid morning. The Code Red alert is similar to the NIXLE notification system used in Hastings and sends text messages to subscribers when incidents warrent.