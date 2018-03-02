Several weeks of deconstruction of the former Knights of Columbus hall have left just the steel support structure standing on the property where a new funeral home and Crematory will soon begin taking shape. Owners Caturia, Smidt and Starkson look towards the fall for a completion date.
New Chapter Awaits
Several weeks of deconstruction of the former Knights of Columbus hall have left just the steel support structure standing on the property where a new funeral home and Crematory will soon begin taking shape. Owners Caturia, Smidt and Starkson look towards the fall for a completion date.
