New Chapter Awaits

Featured

March 2, 2018

Several weeks of deconstruction of the former Knights of Columbus hall have left just the steel support structure standing on the property where a new funeral home and Crematory will soon begin taking shape. Owners Caturia, Smidt and Starkson look towards the fall for a completion date.
   

