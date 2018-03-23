Partners In Energy Team

The City of Hastings has been selected to participate in Xcel Energy?s Partners in Energy program, a two-year endeavor designed to help a community develop and implement a strategic energy action plan that will help shape future energy use and supply. The program will consist of a six-month planning period and an 18-month implementation period. Volunteers from the community, including residents and business owners, are needed to join the Energy Action Team that will help identify community goals and create an energy action plan. The team will consist of 10-15 individuals who are residents, business owners, city staff, and community partners.
The group will be facilitated by Partners in Energy staff. The planning stage is a six-month commitment that requires members of the team to attend five 2 ? hour facilitated workshops. The time commitment is 15-20 hours over a six-month period, beginning in late April. Interested residents can apply by going to the Hastings City website. Businesses who are interested should call 651-480-6159. The City of Hastings has been working on various sustainability efforts over the past several years including becoming a Minnesota GreenSteps City, systematically replacing lighting with energy efficient LEDs, purchasing fuel efficient/flex fuel vehicles, conducting a facilities analysis to determine what energy efficiency improvements could be made in city buildings, and exploring the Metropolitan Council SolSmart program.