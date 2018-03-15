Police Body Cams Paused

KDWA News has received a statement from Prescott Interim Police Chief Rob Funk regarding the progress of implementing the use of Body Worn Cameras by officers in Prescott. According to the statement, the Police Department reported to the City Council that Body Worn Cameras were researched and beta tested, and policy is still being developed. Funk also stated that once the policy is in place and approved, the cameras will be issued to officers and they will be fully trained in their use. The Departmental Assessment has already been helpful in some respects by providing source material for policy development for BWC.
In addition, The Prescott Police Department is awaiting the outcome of proposed legislation at the State Level regarding BWC, use, storage and dissemination before the local policy is finalized. Currently there are two BWCs in the field issued to Prescott officers who conducted the beta testing. The department is developing longer-term storage solutions for data and determining appropriate retention periods. Funk stated that footage captured by the two cameras presently in the field is evidentiary and being retained. BWCs will be out in the field to all officers as soon as practical, once policy and training is completed.