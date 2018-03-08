The Hastings City Council approved a contract renewal for Law Enforcement Labor Services Local 249’s Police Officers Unit as a Consent Agenda item of the March 5th meeting of the City Council. The contract term is for January 1st, 2018 through December 31st, 2018. Changes include a 3% compensation schedule adjustment effective January 1st. Additional minor wording changes are being made to health insurance, and the time and rate for shift differential is being slightly adjusted. These changes are consistent with non-union employees, and other settled union contracts. All other provisions of the contract will remain unchanged. Wage adjustments are included in the 2018 budget, and the Finance Committee discussed the adjustments as part of the preparation of the 2018 budget.
Police Contract Terms Approved
