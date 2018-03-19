Prescott Welcomes Champs Home

The State Champion Prescott Cardinals Boys Basketball Team arrived home Saturday night at 10:30pm to a heroes welcome, complete with lights and sirens, as the Cards celebrated their first-ever Basketball Championship, and that also extended in to Sunday’s official welcome home party, at the Prescott High School Gym. In the Gym where many memories of this past season were created, Sunday’s event was a great way to celebrate the title, and KDWA Sports was there for the ceremony. In today’s Sports Updates to open the week, we have Athletic Director Matt Smith, and two parts with Head Coach Nick Johnson. KDWA will have more from the ceremony, including final words from Coach Johnson, and players throughout the week. For the complete Welcome Home from Saturday, check out our KDWA Facebook Page, as it was recorded on Facebook Live.