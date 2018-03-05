Raider Boys Seeded 3rd, Burnsville Tuesday

With the Section 3AAAA Boys Basketball Playoffs slated to begin across the area on Tuesday, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Monday, unveiled the seeding, and first round quarterfinal games, including the #3 Raiders hosting #6 Burnsville, LIVE on KDWA!
