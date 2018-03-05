Emergency Notices


All Hastings Schools are starting two hours late on Tuesday, March 6th, 2018. Kids Campus will be open at all sites. There will be NO ECFE/ECSE or Community Ed Preschool.

«

»

Print this Post

Raider Boys Seeded 3rd, Burnsville Tuesday

Categories:

Featured

March 5, 2018

March 5, 2018

With the Section 3AAAA Boys Basketball Playoffs slated to begin across the area on Tuesday, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Monday, unveiled the seeding, and first round quarterfinal games, including the #3 Raiders hosting #6 Burnsville, LIVE on KDWA!

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/03/raider-boys-seeded-3rd-burnsville-tuesday/

Leave a Reply