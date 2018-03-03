«

Print this Post

Raider Rogers Wins State At 195!

Categories:

Featured

March 3, 2018

March 3, 2018

Hastings Senior Wrestler Trey Rogers (pictured-gold) won his final match as a Raider at 195 pounds, 17-7, to end his Raider Career as STATE CHAMPION! Earlier Saturday, Senior Teammate TJ Pottinger finished third at 182, to cap off a wonderful State Meet for the squad. (Photo Courtesy of Chad Olson) More on the State Finish with Coach McLay, next week!
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/03/raider-rogers-wins-state-at-195-2/

Leave a Reply