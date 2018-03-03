Hastings Senior Wrestler Trey Rogers (pictured-gold) won his final match as a Raider at 195 pounds, 17-7, to end his Raider Career as STATE CHAMPION! Earlier Saturday, Senior Teammate TJ Pottinger finished third at 182, to cap off a wonderful State Meet for the squad. (Photo Courtesy of Chad Olson) More on the State Finish with Coach McLay, next week!
Raider Rogers Wins State At 195!
