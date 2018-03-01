Rudys At the Pines Announcement

Breaking Local News – A March 1st announcement for the creators of Lucky’s 13, Me & Julio and Rudy’s Red Eye Grill for their partnership with Dakota Pines Golf Club and Event Center located in the center of Hastings. An April opening of Rudy’s At the Pines will offer daily public dining and event space for weddings and events as well. Applications for employment will take place Friday March 9th with more information expected soon on this next chapter at the site of the former Hastings Country Club.